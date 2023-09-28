Kari Lake set to launch Arizona Senate campaign on Oct. 10

Kari Lake, the election-denying Donald Trump acolyte who narrowly lost her 2022 bid for Arizona governor, will launch a bid for the U.S. Senate on Oct. 10, a source close to Lake tells NBC News.

Since her gubernatorial defeat, Lake has traveled the country touting Trump’s 2024 presidential candidacy, including as a surrogate at last night’s second GOP debate in California.

Lake is a frequent guest at Mar-a-Lago and was CPAC’s keynote speaker this last March. In her remarks, she said from the stage: “I’m not just the most dangerous politician in America — I’m the most dangerous politician in the world because we are not going to let these people win.”

She continues to litigate aspects of her election defeat in the Arizona courts and maintains without citing real evidence that her election for governor was stolen. Lake and several other statewide Republicans lost their races to Arizona Democrats in 2022.

Lake is challenging independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, who left the Democratic Party ahead of the 2024 election cycle, as well as Rep. Ruben Gallego, the likely Democratic nominee. Sinema was first elected in 2018.

The Wall Street Journal previously reported that Lake directly said Tuesday night that she will announce a Senate campaign.