Kentucky's Daniel Cameron touts Trump backing in home stretch of governor's race

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron launched a new TV ad in the governor's race Wednesday touting his endorsement from former President Donald Trump.

The spot appears appears to be Cameron's first TV ad since the May primary to mention Trump by name, according to data from the ad tracking firm AdImpact.

"I’m the only candidate endorsed by President Trump and the only candidate who stood up to Joe Biden," Cameron says directly into the camera in the 30-second ad.

"I fought the Biden agenda in court to defend Kentucky. Andy Beshear, he never will. As governor, I’ll put Kentucky first even when it’s hard," Cameron adds.

Trump won Kentucky in 2020 by 26 percentage points, but Cameron is locked in a competitive race against Beshear. The Democratic incumbent won his first term in 2019 by less than half a percentage point.

The new ad is the latest sign that Republicans are looking to nationalize the governor's race. Earlier this week, Kentucky Values, a group affiliated with the Republican Governors Association, launched a TV ad tying Beshear directly to President Joe Biden.

Democrats have outspent Republicans on the airwaves since the May primary, per AdImpact. Beshear's campaign and Defending Bluegrass Values, an outside group tied to the Democratic Governors Association, have spent a combined $35.6 million on ads. Cameron and his allies have spent a combined $21.6 million.