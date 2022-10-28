Liz Cheney launches TV ad targeting Arizona election deniers

PHOENIX — Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., is hitting the TV airwaves in Arizona on Friday, putting up a $500,000 ad buy targeting Kari Lake and Mark Finchem, the Republican candidates for Arizona governor and Secretary of State who have repeatedly said they would not have certified Joe Biden’s 2020 win in the state.

The 30-second ad, shared first with NBC News, includes Cheney’s remarks in Tempe, Arizona, earlier this month when she spoke to a group gathered by the McCain Institute.

“I don’t know that I have ever voted for a Democrat, but if I lived in Arizona, I absolutely would,” Cheney says.

The investment, intended to boost Lake and Finchem’s Democratic opponents, is the first paid media effort by Great Task PAC, the organization the Wyoming congresswoman created after her primary loss to Republican Harriet Hageman, who had former President Donald Trump's endorsement.

“If you care about the survival of our republic, we cannot give people power who will not honor elections,” Cheney says over video of Lake and Finchem.

The ad will air on broadcast, online and streaming platforms in markets across the state.

On Thursday, Cheney formally endorsed her first Democratic candidate, U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, in Michigan. Cheney said she will campaign with Slotkin ahead of Election Day against Republican Tom Barrett, who has not said whether he would have certified the 2020 election.