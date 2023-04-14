Maryland Sen. Cardin raises just $15,000 amid retirement rumors

Maryland Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin raised just $15,000 in the first fundraising quarter amid speculation that he might not run for re-election, according to a new campaign finance filing.

Cardin's report filed Friday with the Federal Election Commission shows that he still has $995,000 in his campaign account. The report covers fundraising during the first three months of the year.

While Cardin's campaign still has money to spend if he runs, his fundraising haul is a paltry one for a senator up for re-election in 2024. His three-month financial total pales in comparison to Cardin's fundraising at the same point in his last race: In the first quarter of 2017, Cardin's campaign raised $325,000.

A Cardin spokesperson cautioned not to read too much into the latest fundraising report, noting Cardin’s cash-on-hand number. The spokesperson did not immediately respond to a follow-up about whether Cardin has decided if he’s running for another term.

If the three-term senator retires, it could spark a crowded Democratic primary to succeed him in the deep blue state. Politico recently reported that potential Democratic candidates include Price George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks and Reps. Jaime Raskin and David Trone.

Democrats would be favored to hold onto the seat even if Cardin decides to retire. He won his most recent term in 2018 by nearly 35 percentage points, and President Joe Biden carried the state by 33 points in 2020.