Midterm elections roundup: The 25 key races

Back in September we listed 25 key races that were crucial to understanding the midterms. So far, just 13 have been called. Democrats have won seven of those races, while Republicans have won six.

Here’s a look at the results in some of the other key contests, with the projected winners and vote shares per NBC’s Decision Desk as of 7:00 a.m. ET:

Arizona Senate: Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly (52%) leads Republican Blake Masters (46%) in this “too-early-to-call race.”

Florida Senate: Republican Sen. Marco Rubio (58%) defeated Democratic Rep. Val Demings (41%).

Georgia Senate: Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock leads Republican Herschel Walker by just 18,000 votes, good for half a percentage point, in a too-close-to-call race with both candidates drawing about 49% (shy of the majority needed to avoid a runoff).

Nevada Senate: Republican Adam Laxalt (50%) leads Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (47%) in a race deemed too early to call, with some 20% of the vote still to be counted.

New Hampshire Senate: Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan (54%) prevailed against Republican Don Bolduc (44%).

North Carolina Senate: GOP Rep. Ted Budd defeated Democrat Cheri Beasley, 51% to 47%.

Ohio Senate: “Hillbilly Elegy” author J.D. Vance defeated Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan, 53% to 47%.

Pennsylvania Senate: Democratic Lt. Gen. John Fetterman won his race over Republican Mehmet Oz, 50% to 47.5%.

Wisconsin Senate: Republican Sen. Ron Johnson is locked in a too-close-to-call race against Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes 50.5% to 49.3%.

Arizona Governor: Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs (51%) leads Republican Kari Lake (49%) in this too-early-to-call race.

Florida Governor: GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis (59%) defeated former Democratic Rep. Charlie Crist (40%).

Georgia Governor: GOP Gov. Brian Kemp (53%) defeated Democrat Stacey Abrams (46%).

Kansas Governor: This race is still too close to call. With 93% of the vote in, Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly is leading GOP state Attorney General Derek Schmidt, 49% to 48%.

Michigan Governor: Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer won re-election, defeating conservative commentator Tudor Dixon, 53% to 45%.

Nevada Governor: This race is too early to call. With 80% of the vote in, GOP Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo (51%) is leading Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak (46%).

Pennsylvania Governor: Democratic Lt. Gov. Josh Shapiro defeated GOP state Sen. Doug Mastriano, 55%-43%.

Wisconsin Governor: Democratic Gov Tony Evers (51%) defeated Republican businessman Tim Michels (48%).

California-22: Just 30% of the vote is in so far, and GOP Rep. David Valadao is leading Democratic Assemblyman Rudy Salas, 54% to 46%.

Colorado-08: The race for this new district has not yet been called. With just 65% of the expected vote counted, Democratic state Rep. Yadira Caraveo is leading GOP state Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer, 49% to 47%.

Minnesota-02: Democratic Rep. Angie Craig (51%) prevailed in a rematch against GOP Marine veteran Tyler Kistner (46%), with a deceased third party candidate getting 3% of the vote.

Nebraska-02: With 89% of the expected vote in, GOP Rep. Don Bacon is leading Democratic state Sen. Tony Vargas 52% to 48%. The race has not yet been called.

North Carolina-13: Democratic state Sen. Wiley Nickel (51%) defeated Republican Bo Hines (49%) in this toss up race.

Nevada-03: This race has not yet been called, but Democratic Rep. Susie Lee is at 50% of the vote, and is leading Republican April Becker by roughly 5,700 votes with 86% of the expected vote counted.

Pennsylvania-08: This race has not yet been called, but Democratic Rep. Matt Cartwright is leading Republican Jim Bognet 51% to 49%.

Virginia-02: Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria lost her re-election race to fellow Navy veteran Jen Kiggans, who won 52% of the vote to Luria’s 48%.