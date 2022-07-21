Midterm roundup: Fetterman’s return?

The Pennsylvania Senate race has picked up, with both Republican Mehmet Oz and Democrat John Fetterman taking aim at each other, as Oz ramps up campaign events after winning a brutal May primary.

Fetterman has still been absent from the trail since suffering a stroke in May, but he’s set to appear at a private fundraiser tonight. Despite his absence, Fetterman might still have the upper hand in the race, per a new NBC News report, as he leads in recent polling and dominates fundraising.

Yesterday Fetterman spoke to the Pittsburgh Post Gazette, his first interview since the stroke, and said he is ready for a rigorous campaign.

“Physically, I have no limits — and mentally … the only issue is that my hearing is still a little bit not perfect. I might miss a word every now and then in a conversation, or I might slur two words. Even then, I think that’s infrequent,” Fetterman said.

“So I feel like we are ready to run, and that’s the only issues I have,” Fetterman added. “That’s the absolute truth, 100%.”

Elsewhere on the campaign trail:

Colorado Senate: New campaign finance filings show that Senate Majority PAC, the super PAC aligned with Democratic leadership, gave $4.1 million to the group that tried to meddle to deny Republican Joe O’Dea the nomination, per Politico. And Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet’s first TV ad focuses on his efforts to combat corporate influence in D.C., and features Bennet saying “common sense … has been lost in Washington,” per Bloomberg Government.

Washington Senate: The EMILY’s List super PAC Women Vote! is going up on the airwaves and on digital this week to protect Democratic Sen. Patty Murray.

Arizona Governor: NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard explores former news anchor Kari Lake’s political evolution, culminating in her becoming Trump’s pick for governor.

Michigan Governor: Democrats criticized GOP gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon for saying she doesn’t believe that a hypothetical 14-year-old victim of rape and incest should have an abortion.

Minnesota Governor: Minnesota Republican lieutenant gubernatorial candidate Matt Birk, a former center for the Minnesota Vikings who is Scott Jensen’s running mate, is facing criticism after saying American culture “loudly but also stealthily promotes abortion” by “telling women they should look a certain way, they should have careers,” per the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

Maryland Governor: Republican Gov. Larry Hogan says he won’t vote for GOP gubernatorial nominee Dan Cox.

Wyoming At-Large: A super PAC started by allies of Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., is launching a $160,000 ad buy to boost Kinzinger’s GOP colleague on the Jan. 6 committee, Rep. Liz Cheney, per AdImpact.