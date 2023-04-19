New pro-Cameron ads seek to remind voters about Trump endorsement

Two new TV ads out backing Kentucky Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron's gubernatorial bid aim to remind voters about that former President Donald Trump has backed Cameron in the race.

The former president and Republican presidential hopeful gave Cameron's campaign his blessing almost a year ago, long before Kentucky's Republican gubernatorial primary kicked into full swing.

But Trump hasn't appeared with Cameron at any events during the campaign. And as his top opponent, former Trump United Nations Ambassador Kelly Craft, and her allies have tried to question Cameron's conservative chops and highlighted her service in the Trump administration, Trump's endorsement has come up in two new pro-Cameron ads this week that also play up his law enforcement chops.

"Over 100 law enforcement leaders have endorsed my campaign, and I'm President Trump's candidate too," Cameron says in a new ad released by his campaign Wednesday.

And in another new ad from a pro-Cameron group says Bluegrass PAC, a narrator says, "You know what's really strange? Craft worked for President Trump and Trump endorsed Daniel, not Craft.

The gubernatorial primary has been heating up with less than a month to go before Republicans choose who they want to face off against incumbent Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear in November.