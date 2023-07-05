Rep. Adam Schiff raises millions for Senate run after censure

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., announced Wednesday that his campaign raised $8.1 million in the second fundraising quarter, leveraging his recent censure by House Republicans.

Schiff's campaign sent out more than three dozen fundraising pitches mentioning his censure, which Republicans passed late last month after accusing Schiff of lying about former President Donald Trump's ties to Russia during the 2016 campaign. Schiff urged his supporters to help him "fight back against these relentless attacks," per one recent fundraising email.

Schiff's second quarter haul, first reported by Politico, includes the money his campaign raised from April through June. His campaign reportedly ended the quarter with $29.5 million on hand, potentially expanding his financial advantage in the race. Campaign fundraising reports are due to the Federal Election Commission by July 15, and information released before that point comes from the campaign itself instead of official reports.

Schiff's Democratic opponents running to replace retiring Sen. Dianne Feinstein have not yet released their latest fundraising numbers. Rep. Katie Porter's campaign had nearly $9.5 million on hand as of March 31, while Rep. Barbara Lee's campaign had nearly $1.2 million in its account. Silicon Valley executive Lexi Reese also announced last week that she is running for the Senate as a Democrat.

Under California's top two primary system, candidates from all parties compete on the same primary ballot. The top two vote-getters advance to the November election.