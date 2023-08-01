Trump's past indictments spurred the biggest fundraising days of his campaign

Former President Donald Trump's previous two indictments led to spikes in his online fundraising, according to a new fundraising report filed Monday — but the jump was much smaller for the second one.

While Trump's campaign touted fundraising boosts after both indictments, the new report from Republicans' main online fundraising platform shows how Trump's supporters rallied more energetically after his first indictment in Manhattan for an alleged hush-money scheme, rather than the federal indictment related to his handling of classified documents.

The new report from WinRed, which was filed Monday with the Federal Election Commission, shows that Trump raised around $13.5 million in the week after a Manhattan grand jury indicted Trump on March 30 for allegedly making hush money payments to an adult film start during his 2016 campaign.

Trump's single largest online fundraising day of his campaign so far came on April 4, the same day that the former president was arraigned in Manhattan during that week, when he raised more than $3.9 million.

Two months later, Trump was indicted on federal charges for his handling of classified documents, causing another spike in online fundraising.

In the week following that indictment, Trump's campaign and joint fundraising committee raised $5.8 million online — roughly half of the haul from his first indictment.

Trump's arraignment in Miami again coincided with a fundraising boost, with his supporters doling out $1.3 million to boost his campaign as he appeared in court on June 13.