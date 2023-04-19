IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Full Phillips: ‘Countless’ senators have privately called for Sen. Feinstein to resign

    ‘Democracy in Israel has prevailed’ after judicial reform protests, says former Prime Minister

    Full Panel: DeSantis ‘likes the photo ops, but he doesn't sit down and have conversations’

  • Rep. Quigley: ‘I have to quote Trump for the first time’ on Biden threatening to raise debt ceiling

  • Full Panel: Many Fox News viewers didn’t know about Dominion case, focus groups show

  • Fox News $787.5M settlement is 'not going to bankrupt' company

  • 'It's a bittersweet' day for Dominion following $787.5M Fox News settlement, lawyer says

  • Dominion and Fox News reach settlement

  • Poland’s PM says he's ‘worried’ about U.S. fatigue toward the Ukraine war

  • Full Panel: Feinstein replacement debate ‘is about California raw power politics’

  • Trump’s attacks on DeSantis over entitlements are ‘taking a toll,’ but new ad pushes back

  • McCarthy and Biden refuse to budge on the debt ceiling. What happens next?

  • Meet the Press Minute: Feinstein calls VP consideration ‘major opening of the door’ in 1984

  • Full Panel: ‘Tim Scott’s present … could be Ron DeSantis’ future’ on uncertain abortion position

  • Alarming rise in youth gun deaths breaks down differently by race  

  • Netanyahu: U.S. has no 'better ally' than Israel

  • Full Cassidy: Concerns over Texas ruling upending FDA's authority are 'alarmist'

  • Baldwin: Democrats will ‘prevail’ in Wisconsin despite GOP efforts to ‘spotlight’ the state

  • Baldwin: Compromising to 20-week ban ‘worth looking at’ to pass abortion access legislation

  • Full Netanyahu: People of Israel agree 'I still have stuff to do' as PM

‘Democracy in Israel has prevailed’ after judicial reform protests, says former Prime Minister

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s reform proposals are “forcing [Israel] to become … a stronger democracy.” Naftali Bennett, the former prime minister, discusses citizen reactions to current judicial reform proposals, despite their pause.April 19, 2023

