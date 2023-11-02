IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    ‘This is certainly an escalation’: Flares and explosions seen as strikes in Gaza ‘pick up

    09:34
  • UP NEXT

    Tuberville ‘forced against the wall’ but won’t ‘give up’ on military promotion block

    07:50

  • Meeks: ‘Republicans are playing politics with our national security’ over Israel aid bill

    09:02

  • Israel surrounding Gaza City marks difficult ‘kick off point,’ fmr. general explains

    08:07

  • Blinken reiterates Israel support but urges restraint as Gaza casualties rise

    03:52

  • Donald Trump Jr. testifies in New York civil fraud trial

    03:34

  • Civilians hit by Jabalia strike knew it was coming, IDF spokesman says

    09:08

  • ‘Workers need to feel safe’ to deliver aid to Gaza ‘with warfare happening,’ says U.N. spokesperson

    06:45

  • Swing-state Muslim Americans say they ‘can’t’ vote for Biden amid Israel-Hamas war

    03:23

  • Here are four races to watch on Election Day 2023

    05:42

  • House Israel aid bill includes $14.3 billion by slashing IRS funds

    03:04

  • ‘Trump supporters are never going away,’ says Iowa poll respondent

    03:41

  • Ground invasion will ‘create the conditions’ to release hostages, Israel government spokesman says

    05:51

  • Netanyahu says ceasefire ‘will not happen’ in speech pointed at international audience

    07:47

  • Full Panel: How long will Speaker Johnson’s ‘grace period’ last?

    07:23

  • Schwarzenegger ‘absolutely’ still feels at home in GOP: I don’t see Republicans as ‘crazies’

    02:02

  • Manchin ‘stands out’ as a potential 2024 candidate, Schwarzenegger says

    01:08

  • Sen. Dianne Feinstein pushes for an assault weapons ban revival in 2012

    01:12

  • Jayapal on 2024: 'I am certainly concerned about [Biden's] approach' to Israel

    02:38

  • Full Jayapal: ‘There are racists within the Netanyahu government’

    10:04

Meet the Press

‘This is certainly an escalation’: Flares and explosions seen as strikes in Gaza ‘pick up

09:34

Explosions and flames are seen near Gaza City as the Israeli government describes a vigorous defensive effort, NBC Correspondent Ellison Barber reports.Nov. 2, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    ‘This is certainly an escalation’: Flares and explosions seen as strikes in Gaza ‘pick up

    09:34
  • UP NEXT

    Tuberville ‘forced against the wall’ but won’t ‘give up’ on military promotion block

    07:50

  • Meeks: ‘Republicans are playing politics with our national security’ over Israel aid bill

    09:02

  • Israel surrounding Gaza City marks difficult ‘kick off point,’ fmr. general explains

    08:07

  • Blinken reiterates Israel support but urges restraint as Gaza casualties rise

    03:52

  • Donald Trump Jr. testifies in New York civil fraud trial

    03:34
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All