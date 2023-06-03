IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Meet the Press

‘We are all susceptible’ to getting grifted, says con artist psychologist

05:53

Maria Konnikova, a psychologist, professional poker player and author of “The Confidence Game,” which explores the psychology of the con, joins Meet the Press Reports to talk about the traits of grifters and how to avoid becoming a target.June 3, 2023

