Meet the Press

‘We need to be allowed to do the work’ in Gaza says UNICEF spokesperson

04:36

Children in Gaza are “exhausted, they are traumatized, they are shocked,” says UNICEF Spokesperson Joe English. He joins Meet the Press NOW to describe the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza amid the Israel-Hamas war. Dec. 27, 2023

