IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Biden will deliver a prime-time Oval Office speech Thursday after his visit to Israel 

  • Gaza hospital bombing has ‘potential to seriously derail’ Biden trip to Middle East

    03:14

  • ‘Biden is giving the green light’ to Israel to kill civilians, Gaza resident says

    08:43

  • Who will be the next speaker? Steve Kornacki runs the tally after Jordan's failed vote

    06:39

  • ‘There’s a bunch of people who are P.O.’ed in this town’ amid speaker chaos, GOP congressman says

    08:09

  • Israel and Hamas ‘cannot coexist’ under any circumstances, IDF spokesman says

    05:19

  • Full Panel: What got Israel to scale back?

    10:01
  • Now Playing

    Biden on AF1 after leaving Israel: 'People are looking for something to give them hope'

    03:33
  • UP NEXT

    Full Panel: U.S. government 'will probably shut down' amid Israel-Hamas war

    12:09

  • Does the U.S. have a relationship with Hamas?

    02:44

  • Belgian authorities investigating shooting as possible terror attack

    02:56

  • Hamas says they have treated American hostages as guests

    03:00

  • GOP congressman says it’s not ‘Jim Jordan or bust’ with speaker fight

    07:00

  • Israel has ‘contingencies’ to ensure a better future for Gaza, says Netanyahu adviser

    06:55

  • Stabbing of 6-year-old Muslim boy ‘was about religion,’ prosecutors say

    04:08

  • DeSantis bashes Haley’s stance on Gaza: ‘She’s trying to be politically correct’

    14:29

  • In 1969, Israeli PM Golda Meir was ‘convinced’ her grandchildren would see peace

    01:13

  • Full Panel: The Israel-Hamas war ‘is personal for the president’

    08:11

  • Full Jeffries: 'Handful' of House Republicans are undermining 'interests of American people'

    06:59

  • Graham says he'd support Jim Jordan for speaker 'tomorrow' if he was in the House

    02:21

  • Graham: I'm 'poised to use military force' to cut off Iranian funding for Hamas and Hezbollah

    01:41

Meet the Press

Biden on AF1 after leaving Israel: 'People are looking for something to give them hope'

03:33

President Biden addresses reporters on Air Force One after visiting Israel amid its war with Hamas.Oct. 18, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • UP NEXT

    Gaza hospital bombing has ‘potential to seriously derail’ Biden trip to Middle East

    03:14

  • ‘Biden is giving the green light’ to Israel to kill civilians, Gaza resident says

    08:43

  • Who will be the next speaker? Steve Kornacki runs the tally after Jordan's failed vote

    06:39

  • ‘There’s a bunch of people who are P.O.’ed in this town’ amid speaker chaos, GOP congressman says

    08:09

  • Israel and Hamas ‘cannot coexist’ under any circumstances, IDF spokesman says

    05:19

  • Full Panel: What got Israel to scale back?

    10:01
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All