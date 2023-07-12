IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Meet the Press

Buck: MTG was 'kicked out' of the Freedom Caucus after she 'consistently attacked other members'

11:25

"We have diverse opinions in the Freedom Caucus. It's not monolithic. But insofar as attacking other members, it just shouldn't be tolerated over and over again," says Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.) on Meet the Press NOW.July 12, 2023

