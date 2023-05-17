IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Behind Elon Musk’s ‘Princess Bride’ interview with David Faber

    04:19

  • Debt ceiling fight: Meet the ‘heavy hitters’ in negotiations

    07:59

  • Full Panel: Kentucky primary was an ‘even better’ night for McConnell than Trump

    09:19

  • China’s Xi Jinping is ‘rooting’ for a default on U.S. debt, Rep. Krishnamoorthi says

    08:05
  • Now Playing

    Chuck Todd: Debt ceiling progress comes at a ‘cost’ abroad

    03:17
  • UP NEXT

    AI hearing fills ‘technical knowledge’ that lawmakers sometimes ‘lack’: GOP congressman

    06:18

  • Majority of voters don't care about raising the debt limit: Full Panel

    09:55

  • Democratic congressman: Democrats are in a ‘weaker position’ on debt ceiling because of Biden

    08:12

  • Fmr. Google CEO says no one in government can get AI regulation 'right'

    04:28

  • Despite ties to McConnell, Kentucky gubernatorial candidate Daniel Cameron is talking more about Trump

    05:10

  • Kentucky’s GOP primary for governor will be an ‘early bellwether’ for Republicans

    03:37

  • Special Counsel Durham's report finds 'series of troubling contacts' between Trump campaign & Russia

    04:54

  • Federal gov. should meet with border town mayors to address ‘disconnect,’ Texas mayor says

    05:23

  • The power of A.I.: Cancer detection, digital twins and an 'A.I. god'

    27:02

  • How to live forever: Hollywood A.I.'s 'digital twins' bring dead actors back from the grave

    10:47

  • ‘Life and death decisions are being made’ by artificial intelligence

    10:22

  • Dismissing Trump's E. Jean Carroll verdict has 'devastating implications,' says Russell Moore

    01:49

  • Full Panel: DeSantis’ image that ‘he’s Donald Trump without the baggage' ... 'fell flat'

    10:25

  • Meet the Press Minute: A president should be ‘repentant’ about ‘wrongdoing,’ says Graham in 1998

    00:58

  • Full Hurd: Many elected officials are 'lazy' on border solutions

    09:19

Meet the Press

Chuck Todd: Debt ceiling progress comes at a ‘cost’ abroad

03:17

Talks on the debt ceiling seem to be heading in the right direction ahead of the looming June 1st deadline but policy progress at home has come with a cost for the U.S. abroad as President Biden cancels stops in Papua New Guinea and Australia during his trip overseasMay 17, 2023

  • Behind Elon Musk’s ‘Princess Bride’ interview with David Faber

    04:19

  • Debt ceiling fight: Meet the ‘heavy hitters’ in negotiations

    07:59

  • Full Panel: Kentucky primary was an ‘even better’ night for McConnell than Trump

    09:19

  • China’s Xi Jinping is ‘rooting’ for a default on U.S. debt, Rep. Krishnamoorthi says

    08:05
  • Now Playing

    Chuck Todd: Debt ceiling progress comes at a ‘cost’ abroad

    03:17
  • UP NEXT

    AI hearing fills ‘technical knowledge’ that lawmakers sometimes ‘lack’: GOP congressman

    06:18

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All