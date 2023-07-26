IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • DeSantis campaign fires over 40% of original staff

  • Conservative super PAC calls for ‘new blood’ in 2024 GOP presidential race

  • McCarthy floats ‘impeachment inquiry’ on Biden family as potential third indictment for Trump looms

  • Millennials could be first generation to become more progressive as they age

  • Fmr. intel official says U.S. is concealing a ‘multi-decade’ UFO program in congressional hearing

  • McConnell felt 'lightheaded' when he appeared to freeze mid-press conference

  • Hunter Biden plea derailment a ‘significant complication’ in WH’s attempt to ‘mark a pivot’

    Chuck Todd: Hunter Biden’s unraveled plea deal extends series of GOP probes into Biden family

    NBC News Exclusive: U.S. special forces train troops in Western Africa to fight war on terror

  • Netanyahu’s brother questions Biden’s mental state

  • Children in Sudan have experienced ‘100 days of horror,’ says UNICEF spokesperson

  • MTP Minute: Golda Meir reflects on Israeli independence on Meet the Press in 1956

  • Biden needs assurances from Netanyahu before White House invitation, says fmr. Mideast envoy

  • Full Panel: Tim Scott grows campaign as ‘the perfect Republican’ while DeSantis falters

  • Extreme weather events show we’re ‘living in an age of consequences,’ says global energy expert

  • ‘No going back’ for Republicans if Trump becomes nominee while in classified document trial

  • Trump will continue to try to delay the classified docs trial, says fmr. federal prosecutor

  • Full Panel: Gov. Sununu's exit leaves one less unicorn in politics

  • 'Pitiful, crackpot witnesses’ on House Select Cmte. sounded ‘half-crazed,’ Rep. Connolly says

  • RFK Jr. is a 'living, breathing false flag operation,' Dems say after Congressional hearing

Meet the Press

Chuck Todd: Hunter Biden’s unraveled plea deal extends series of GOP probes into Biden family

Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty to federal tax charges after a plea deal he originally struck with the Justice Department fell apart when the judge in the case raised questions about the terms of the agreement.July 26, 2023

