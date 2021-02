Exclusive interviews with Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) and Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Il.) to discuss former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial. Gov. Larry Hogan (R-Md.) talks about what the acquittal means for the future of the Republican Party. CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky explains the school reopemning guidanced. Kasie Hunt, Claire McCaskill, Carlos Curbelo and Audie Cornish join the Meet the Press roundtable.