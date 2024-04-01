Florida Supreme Court’s ruling ‘essentially’ a total abortion ban: Rep. Wasserman Schultz

- Now Playing
Florida Supreme Court’s ruling ‘essentially’ a total abortion ban: Rep. Wasserman Schultz09:13
- UP NEXT
Trump trying to 'avoid' the NY hush money trial by proposing ‘indefinite’ delay02:16
GOP Rep. Bacon says federal government has a ‘role’ in Baltimore bridge rebuild: Full interview10:53
Rep. Clyburn says Clinton, Obama will appear more on campaign trail to show ‘unity’: Full interview12:02
Clyburn says he didn’t work with Republicans on gerrymandered map: ‘I offered my suggestions’01:53
Rep. Clyburn defends U.S. aid to Israel: ‘Leverage has to be used’ but ‘we have to keep our word’02:47
‘At this point, there’s not a specific crime’ to impeach Biden over, says GOP congressman01:05
‘It’s possible’ Speaker Johnson could lose his job over Ukraine vote: GOP congressman01:15
Savannah Guthrie says 'God understands' people who've lost their faith: Full interview19:31
It’s ‘possible’ Dobbs could be overturned: Justice Breyer full interview01:09:52
South Carolina will use district map previously deemed illegal in 2024 House election04:40
‘Evan is not here’: Gershkovich’s parents speak out a full year since his arrest06:19
Israeli delegation visit to Washington to be rescheduled amid diplomatic strains03:40
House Republicans plan next steps in twin impeachment inquiries02:50
Gov. Walz: Uncommitted voters were expressing ‘frustration,’ but ‘will come home’ to Biden06:57
Hunter Biden lawyers ask judge to dismiss tax charges02:17
Speaker Johnson has to ‘have the spine’ to bring Ukraine aid to floor, Democratic congressman says07:02
Brother of Baltimore bridge worker shares frustration over recovery mission01:57
Democrats optimistic about 2024 chances in North Carolina04:09
Lara Trump on 2020 election: 'That’s in the past'13:32
- Now Playing
Florida Supreme Court’s ruling ‘essentially’ a total abortion ban: Rep. Wasserman Schultz09:13
- UP NEXT
Trump trying to 'avoid' the NY hush money trial by proposing ‘indefinite’ delay02:16
GOP Rep. Bacon says federal government has a ‘role’ in Baltimore bridge rebuild: Full interview10:53
Rep. Clyburn says Clinton, Obama will appear more on campaign trail to show ‘unity’: Full interview12:02
Clyburn says he didn’t work with Republicans on gerrymandered map: ‘I offered my suggestions’01:53
Rep. Clyburn defends U.S. aid to Israel: ‘Leverage has to be used’ but ‘we have to keep our word’02:47
Play All