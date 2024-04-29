IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rochester district attorney's viral traffic stop spurs calls for her resignation
April 29, 202401:30
    Rochester district attorney's viral traffic stop spurs calls for her resignation

Activists in Rochester, N.Y., are calling for the resignation of District Attorney Sandra Doorley after she refused to pull over during a traffic stop. WHEC's Bret Vetter reports.April 29, 2024

