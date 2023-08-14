IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Hawaii governor says there will be a review to assess possible 'failure of preparedness'

Meet the Press

Hawaii governor says there will be a review to assess possible 'failure of preparedness'

Gov. Josh Green (D-Hawaii) warned that climate change could make “fire hurricanes” like the Maui wildfire more frequent, and preparation systems need to change. “It’s a catastrophic loss. It’s our largest natural disaster since statehood,” Green said. “It’s like a nuclear weapon went off in Lahaina.”Aug. 14, 2023

    Hawaii governor says there will be a review to assess possible 'failure of preparedness'

