Hawaii governor says there will be a review to assess possible 'failure of preparedness'

Gov. Josh Green (D-Hawaii) warned that climate change could make “fire hurricanes” like the Maui wildfire more frequent, and preparation systems need to change. “It’s a catastrophic loss. It’s our largest natural disaster since statehood,” Green said. “It’s like a nuclear weapon went off in Lahaina.”Aug. 14, 2023