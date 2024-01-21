IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Super Tuesday is where you ‘have to start winning,’ says N.H. Gov. Sununu as Haley trails Trump

    How big is the independent electorate in New Hampshire? Steve Kornacki explains.

    New bipartisan bill would let moms in Congress vote by proxy after giving birth

  • GOP primaries: How do the electorates in New Hampshire and Iowa compare?

  • Democratic congressman ‘pessimistic’ about House supplemental bill after White House meeting

  • Texas Gov. Abbott ‘has only stoked the flames of hatred and xenophobia,’ says San Antonio mayor

  • Judge ‘wasn’t going to stand’ for Trump’s comments during defamation trial

  • Iowa Gov. Reynolds’ support for DeSantis shows how ‘not effective’ endorsements are: Analysis

  • Trump would ‘probably win’ South Carolina if election were today, says Haley endorser Larry Hogan

  • Trump adviser reacts to last-minute endorsements before Iowa: ‘People want to be with a winner’

  • What are the ‘wild cards’ heading into the Iowa caucuses?

  • Mike Huckabee said he’d need a ‘miracle’ before winning 2008 Iowa caucuses

  • Chuck Todd: Frigid Iowa weather ‘should be a real advantage for Ron DeSantis’ caucus turnout

  • Gov. Walz says Biden ’s competency ‘overweighs’ age concerns: Full interview

  • Iowa Sen. Ernst doesn’t rule out endorsing Trump if he wins caucuses: Full interview

  • Final Iowa poll: Trump maintains lead, but Haley appears to overtake DeSantis

  • Middle East analyst: U.S.-led strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen could be first of many

  • Republican Sen. Sullivan hedges on whether he supports Trump being the GOP nominee in 2024

  • 'Intensity and enthusiasm' key in frigid Iowa Caucuses

  • Apoorva Ramaswamy on comment about husband's 'dark skin': 'Not much we can do about that one'

Meet the Press

How big is the independent electorate in New Hampshire? Steve Kornacki explains.

Just two days before the New Hampshire primary, NBC News Senior National Political Correspondent Steve Kornacki joins Meet the Press to explain what the state's electorate looks like. Plus, a new Suffolk/NBC10 Boston/Boston Globe poll shows former President Trump with a 19-point lead over Nikki Haley. Jan. 21, 2024

Best of NBC News

