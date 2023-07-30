IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Hurd responds to DeSantis: 'Slavery is not a jobs program'

    Dean Phillips challenge to Biden ‘doesn’t have me nervous,’ says Sen. Coons

  • Hurd doesn't rule out running on No Labels ticket if Biden and Trump are nominees

  • Democratic senator: McConnell will be the GOP leader 'through the rest of this Congress'

  • Full Hurd: ‘If you’re afraid to talk about Donald Trump … then you’re not ready to be president’

  • Full Biden campaign co-chair: Public disclosures for presidential family members 'may be worth looking at'

  • Chuck Rosenberg: It's in Hunter Biden's 'best interest' to plead guilty

  • Chuck Todd: U.S. democracy ‘faces a stress test’ it hasn't seen since Reconstruction

  • Full Panel: McCarthy can't walk Biden impeachment inquiry back

  • Meet the Press Minute: Buzz Aldrin discusses the possibility of UFOs

  • The uneven toll of the coronavirus pandemic

  • Full Rosenberg: Obstruction in Trump investigation ‘helps to prove intent’

  • Full Panel: DeSantis will become the target on the debate stage if Trump doesn’t participate

  • GOP primary debates will highlight DeSantis’ ‘brainpower,’ says Cuccinelli

  • How the superseding Trump indictment ‘blows out of the water’ one of the primary Mar-a-Lago defenses

  • ‘There has been an ongoing purge since [Xi Jinping] took office’: USIP China expert

  • ‘The U.S. cannot really afford to leave Niger, regardless of the outcome’: CSIS Africa director

  • DeSantis focuses on more 'intimate settings' on campaign trail after money troubles

  • Full Panel: McConnell should've shown voters his doctor evaluation post-news conference

  • 'Disturbing': GOP senators react to McConnell freezing at news conference

Hurd responds to DeSantis: 'Slavery is not a jobs program'

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) defended a Florida curriculum that says slaves developed skills that could be applied to their personal benefit is part of a "trend." Presidential candidate former Rep. Will Hurd (R-Texas) says on Meet the Press that's part of an overall "trend."July 30, 2023

