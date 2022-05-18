IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Pat McCrory refuses endorse Ted Budd after losing GOP primary in North Carolina

  • Mastriano and Barnette campaigned ‘hand in hand’ during Pennsylvania GOP primary

  • Kornacki: Could be a 'shakeup' in Pa. GOP Senate primary after same-day votes come in

  • At Madison Cawthorn primary night event, 'nobody is saying anything'

    Kathy Barnette 'riding high' as Pennsylvania Senate primary vote comes in

    Fetterman campaign insists campaign is ‘not slowing down’ as candidate recovers

  • Putin 'downplaying' after initial threats as Finland, Sweden continue NATO membership push

  • Full Panel: Two parties with two very different sets of challenges on primary night

  • Midterm Meter: No good news for Democrats ahead of primary votes

  • Barnette: 'Will' support Pennsylvania Republican Senate nominee

  • Residents of bellwether Anson County, N.C. losing trust in lawmakers ahead of primaries

  • Dave McCormick: Kathy Barnette 'was tested 18 months ago … and lost'

  • Fetterman not attending campaign rally tomorrow, recovering from stroke

  • Sen. Durbin: 'We don't have 60 votes for any kind of gun safety legislation'

  • MTP Compressed: Buffalo mass shooting kills 10, apparently motivated by racial hatred

  • NBC News Poll: Biden numbers hit new low; highest-ever numbers for abortion rights

  • War Game: What would a battle for Taiwan look like?

  • Suspect apparently targeted Buffalo 'because of the number of black people'

  • Full Panel: ‘It feels like nothing has changed’ on mass shootings

  • Gov. Hochul: 'How long was [the Buffalo shooting] livestreamed before someone paid attention?'

Meet the Press

Kathy Barnette 'riding high' as Pennsylvania Senate primary vote comes in

Dasha Burns reports that Pennsylvania GOP Senate candidate Kathy Barnette is "the most MAGA candidate" despite Trump's endorsement of rival Mehmet Oz.May 18, 2022

