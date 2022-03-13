IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    March 13 — Jake Sullivan, William Barr, Marie Yovanovitch

    47:34
Meet the Press

March 13 — Jake Sullivan, William Barr, Marie Yovanovitch

47:34

Richard Engel, NBC News Chief foreign correspondent, reports from the front lines in Kyiv, Ukraine. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan talks about the Biden administration's response to the ongoing Russian invasion. Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch and retired Adm. James Stavridis analyze the forecast and implications of the Russia/Ukraine conflict. Former U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr joins Meet the Press to share his perspective. Peter Baker, Helene Cooper, Rich Lowry and Kimberly Atkins Stohr offer their insight and analysis at the Meet the Press roundtable.March 13, 2022

    March 13 — Jake Sullivan, William Barr, Marie Yovanovitch

    47:34
