BREAKING: House passes its plan to avoid government shutdown, sending it to the Senate

McCarthy accused of punching Rep. Tim Burchett

01:56

In a tense day on Capitol Hill, Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) was accused of punching Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.), while Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) had a tense exchange with the leader of the Teamsters during a hearing. “There’s a level of decorum that just doesn’t exist like it once did,” said NBC News Correspondent Ryan Nobles.Nov. 14, 2023

