    Meet the Press Minute: Biden discusses the Iran Hostage Crisis in 1980

Meet the Press

Meet the Press Minute: Biden discusses the Iran Hostage Crisis in 1980

01:14

Five Americans imprisoned in Iran are one step closer to home after the U.S. and Iran reached a rare breakthrough this week. In 1980, as President Jimmy Carter struggled to navigate the unfolding Iran Hostage Crisis, then-Sen. Joe Biden (D-Del.) joined Meet the Press to offer his perspective: "The most important thing both for the American public and for the Iranians and the Ayatollah to understand is that the president is cool, calm and deliberate."Aug. 13, 2023

