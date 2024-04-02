IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Motion to vacate Speaker Johnson over Ukraine aid is ‘idiotic,’ says Rep. Mike Lawler
April 2, 202407:37
    Motion to vacate Speaker Johnson over Ukraine aid is 'idiotic,' says Rep. Mike Lawler

Meet the Press

Motion to vacate Speaker Johnson over Ukraine aid is ‘idiotic,’ says Rep. Mike Lawler

07:37

Rep. Mike Lawler (R-N.Y.) discusses the latest on U.S. aid to Ukraine and reacts to the Florida Supreme Court ruling that clears the way for a statewide 6-week abortion ban in that state.April 2, 2024

