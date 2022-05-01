IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Pelosi's visit to Kyiv ‘shrouded in secrecy’ after Russia’s warning strikes

    02:31

  • Menendez: Title 42 is 'not the solution; it's part of the problem'

    01:13

  • Mayorkas: Asylum crisis is 'not our responsibility alone'

    00:47

  • Jonathan Martin: VP Harris' 'perceived snubs' from Biden staff highlights tensions ahead of 2024

    01:28

  • Democrats' rural problems are about more than just white voters

    03:08

  • McCaskill: Majority parties are made in places not 'bright blue' or 'bright red'

    01:20

  • Alex Burns: GOP making real effort to recruit Manchin

    01:16

  • Full Panel: Democrats’ 2024 nomination ‘could be a free-for-all’

    06:40

  • Full Martin & Burns: Lindsey Graham threatened use of the 25th amendment on January 6th

    08:47

  • Full Mayorkas Interview: ‘I respectfully disagree with the criticism’ from Democrats over Title 42

    09:15

  • Menendez responds to Russia: America is not fighting a 'proxy war' in Ukraine

    01:21

  • Full Menendez Interview: ‘We will do what it takes to see Ukraine win’

    07:26

  • Pelosi leads congressional visit to Kyiv

    01:36
  • Now Playing

    MTP Compressed: America’s commitment to Ukraine grows; Trump-era border policy divides Democrats

    02:57
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Jayapal: Legislation that includes reinstatement of Title 42 is a 'nonstarter'

    07:46

  • Meet the Press Reports: Democrats lose ground in rural America

    02:34

  • Unicef: Ukraine air raid sirens return refugees to 'fear they were living in'

    05:38

  • Kyiv missile attack meant to ‘sow confusion’ and ‘cause fear’

    02:14

  • Full Panel: 'A lot of anger' at Democrats in rural areas

    08:33

  • How Democrats lost rural America

    26:34

Meet the Press

MTP Compressed: America’s commitment to Ukraine grows; Trump-era border policy divides Democrats

02:57

Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) joins “Meet the Press” to discuss American support for Ukraine's resistance to Russia's invasion. Plus, Alejandro Mayorkas, Secretary of Homeland Security, responds to criticism over the drawdown of Title 42. Also, Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns, national political correspondents for The New York Times, share reporting from their new book, “This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future.”May 1, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Pelosi's visit to Kyiv ‘shrouded in secrecy’ after Russia’s warning strikes

    02:31

  • Menendez: Title 42 is 'not the solution; it's part of the problem'

    01:13

  • Mayorkas: Asylum crisis is 'not our responsibility alone'

    00:47

  • Jonathan Martin: VP Harris' 'perceived snubs' from Biden staff highlights tensions ahead of 2024

    01:28

  • Democrats' rural problems are about more than just white voters

    03:08

  • McCaskill: Majority parties are made in places not 'bright blue' or 'bright red'

    01:20

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All