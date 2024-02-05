IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    NBC News Poll: Biden’s approval slips to lowest point in presidency

Meet the Press

NBC News Poll: Biden’s approval slips to lowest point in presidency

05:00

President Joe Biden’s approval rating hit a new low of 37% in a new NBC News poll. NBC News National Political Correspondent Steve Kornacki analyzes Biden’s standing against former President Donald Trump heading into a potential general election matchup.Feb. 5, 2024

    NBC News Poll: Biden’s approval slips to lowest point in presidency

