  • Hurd responds to DeSantis: 'Slavery is not a jobs program'

    02:10

  • Dean Phillips challenge to Biden ‘doesn’t have me nervous,’ says Sen. Coons

    00:51

  • Hurd doesn't rule out running on No Labels ticket if Biden and Trump are nominees

    00:34

  • Democratic senator: McConnell will be the GOP leader 'through the rest of this Congress'

    01:07

  • Full Hurd: ‘If you’re afraid to talk about Donald Trump … then you’re not ready to be president’

    09:28

  • Full Biden campaign co-chair: Public disclosures for presidential family members 'may be worth looking at'

    07:17

  • Chuck Rosenberg: It's in Hunter Biden's 'best interest' to plead guilty

    00:57

  • Chuck Todd: U.S. democracy ‘faces a stress test’ it hasn't seen since Reconstruction

    04:12

  • Trans members of Congress could bring ‘cultural change,’ says Del. state senator

    05:24
    Netanyahu: ‘There won’t be civil war’ in Israel over judicial overhaul

    05:47
    Which Trump case poses the biggest threat to him?

    16:21

  • Full Panel: McCarthy can't walk Biden impeachment inquiry back

    06:48

  • Meet the Press Minute: Buzz Aldrin discusses the possibility of UFOs

    01:30

  • The uneven toll of the coronavirus pandemic

    02:32

  • Full Rosenberg: Obstruction in Trump investigation ‘helps to prove intent’

    05:37

  • Full Panel: DeSantis will become the target on the debate stage if Trump doesn’t participate

    08:08

  • GOP primary debates will highlight DeSantis’ ‘brainpower,’ says Cuccinelli

    09:01

  • How the superseding Trump indictment ‘blows out of the water’ one of the primary Mar-a-Lago defenses

    11:20

  • ‘There has been an ongoing purge since [Xi Jinping] took office’: USIP China expert

    07:36

  • ‘The U.S. cannot really afford to leave Niger, regardless of the outcome’: CSIS Africa director

    08:59

Meet the Press

Netanyahu: ‘There won’t be civil war’ in Israel over judicial overhaul

05:47

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended his country’s judicial overhaul in an interview with NBC News Foreign Correspondent Raf Sanchez after thousands of protesters voiced their opposition to the change. “There won’t be civil war, I guarantee you that,” Netanyahu said. “I think when the dust settles, people will see that Israel’s democracy has been strengthened.”July 31, 2023

