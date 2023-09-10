Chuck Todd’s final Meet the Press NOW: ‘The beauty of politics, at its best is, it’s anyone’s game’03:21
Georgia Grand Jury report ‘should not have been released’: Fmr. DeKalb County prosecutor05:33
RFK Jr. ‘knows what he is doing and he’s being used’ by conservatives, says Newsom02:14
Meet the Press NOW celebrates Chuck Todd’s final show as anchor03:04
- Now Playing
Newsom on Sen. Feinstein’s future: ’I don’t want to make another [Senate] appointment’02:19
- UP NEXT
Newsom: Ron DeSantis is 'functionally authoritarian'00:45
Pelosi re-election plan surprises Democrats, excites Republicans12:16
DeSantis sending forces into Mexico would create ‘major crisis,’ says fmr. foreign minister06:05
Full Panel: Haley is ‘over performing’ because GOP women are looking for female nominee10:44
Newsom: Democrats need to ‘move on’ from worries over Biden re-election01:47
Ukraine as a 2024 issue isn't in 'either party's interest,' fmr. ambassador says06:12
Chuck Todd: White House faces ‘mounting’ questions about Ukraine war sustainability01:27
Jury finds Trump adviser Peter Navarro guilty of contempt of Congress01:56
Pence: GOP is choosing between ‘conservatism’ and ‘siren song of populism’09:59
Trump ‘relishes’ the chance to fight charges in Georgia by testifying08:47
Special counsel David Weiss to seek indictment of Hunter Biden by September 2903:26
McCarthy doesn’t have ‘any reason’ to pursue impeachment inquiry, GOP congressman says07:52
Senate GOP isn’t the ‘least’ concerned about McConnell’s ability to serve03:12
Fmr. Proud Boys leader described in Jan. 6 trial as 'a general, not a soldier'07:20
Texas AG Ken Paxton has ‘little support’ among Republicans in impeachment trial07:07
Chuck Todd’s final Meet the Press NOW: ‘The beauty of politics, at its best is, it’s anyone’s game’03:21
Georgia Grand Jury report ‘should not have been released’: Fmr. DeKalb County prosecutor05:33
RFK Jr. ‘knows what he is doing and he’s being used’ by conservatives, says Newsom02:14
Meet the Press NOW celebrates Chuck Todd’s final show as anchor03:04
- Now Playing
Newsom on Sen. Feinstein’s future: ’I don’t want to make another [Senate] appointment’02:19
- UP NEXT
Newsom: Ron DeSantis is 'functionally authoritarian'00:45
Play All