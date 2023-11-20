IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Biden, Trump need each other’s unpopularity as they struggle against generic candidates

    09:11

  • NBC News poll a ‘signal’ that younger voters are ‘questioning’ Biden’s accomplishments

    03:51

  • Biden's deputy national security adviser refuses to say if Israel is following international law

    02:14

  • NBC News Poll: Biden’s standing hits new low amid Israel-Hamas war

    05:16

  • NSC’s Jon Finer: We are ‘closer than we have been’ in negotiating hostage release

    01:22

  • Congress hopes to pass Israel, Ukraine supplemental aid by Christmas: Full Panel

    06:58

  • Christie refuses to say whether he'd support 6-week abortion ban

    02:28

  • Blumenthal says he has ‘confidence’ Biden will overcome low approval in NBC News poll

    01:26

  • Blumenthal on Elon Musk’s endorsement of antisemitic post on X: 'Sickening and chilling'

    01:28

  • Hamas uses Al-Shifa Hospital in 'unconscionable way' to 'plan terrorist attacks': Full deputy NSA

    14:11

  • Full Christie: 'Unlike a lot of other people … I was there' in Israel during its war with Hamas

    08:59

  • Full Blumenthal: U.S. and Israel need to be ‘more’ transparent with intelligence in Israel-Hamas war

    07:00

  • ‘I absolutely’ believe Israel is following international law, 2024 candidate Chris Christie says

    01:49

  • Trump visits Texas as he resurfaces campaign promises to secure the border

    02:31
    Remembering Rosalynn Carter: Former first lady advocated for mental health in 1976

    01:02
    Speaker Johnson the most ‘unknown operator’ in negotiations to pass aid for Israel and Ukraine

    03:03

  • Chris Christie: I wouldn’t call for a freeze on West Bank settlements if I were president

    01:21

  • 'This place sucks': Sen. Joe Manchin considered leaving the Senate as early as 2018

    02:15

  • Negotiations involve 'considerably more than 12' hostages, Biden's deputy NSA says

    02:45

  • U.S., Israel and Hamas close in on deal to release hostages in exchange for pause in fighting

    01:51

Meet the Press

Remembering Rosalynn Carter: Former first lady advocated for mental health in 1976

01:02

Rosalynn Carter, who died at her home in Georgia at the age of 96, leaves behind a legacy of humanitarian work and political activism. In an appearance on Meet the Press in 1976, Carter advocated for the urgency of mental health care and programs for the elderly.Nov. 20, 2023

