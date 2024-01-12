IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Meet the Press

Republican Sen. Sullivan hedges on whether he supports Trump being the GOP nominee in 2024

12:16

Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) said the strikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen “didn’t go far enough.” He joins Meet the Press NOW to discuss the upcoming presidential elections in Taiwan and the state of the Republican party. Jan. 12, 2024

