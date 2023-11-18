IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Israel will ‘likely’ need security presence in Gaza after war, retired general says

    06:18

  • More potential crimes by Rep. Santos uncovered in House ethics probe, says committee member

    05:54

  • 'Black women in this country are dying’ in pregnancy and childbirth due to healthcare inequalities

    04:32

  • Student Athletes: College sports and NIL | Meet the Press Reports

    34:50

  • NCAA president calls for national NIL regulation: ‘Right now, there are no rules’

    09:18
    Senators Booker and Blumenthal push college athletes protections: ‘College sports is in crisis’

    15:16
    ‘There’s a new hot dog in town’: College athletes try to make a living within NCAA rules

    07:39

  • Full Panel: GOP campaign rivalries prompting a 'three-way election' in primary

    09:03

  • Talks to secure release of hostages in Gaza are ‘very fluid’

    04:19

  • New Hampshire Biden supporters’ write-in campaign comes with risks, some Democrats warn

    02:16

  • Biden-Xi meeting lowered the chances that China will invade Taiwan, expert says

    05:32

  • 'I'm very proud of Capitol Police': Congressman recalls DNC evacuation during pro-Palestine protest

    07:02

  • Trump’s gag order temporarily lifted in NY trial

    01:48

  • There is a ‘real likelihood’ Santos will be expelled by the new year

    03:32

  • Meet the Press NOW — November 15

    49:59

  • Manchin: White House plays ‘to the far left because that’s where they think the base is’

    09:39

  • How 2024 elections in Taiwan and the U.S. could affect U.S.-China relations

    07:25

  • IDF ‘found clear evidence’ of Hamas operation out of Al-Shifa hospital, says spokesperson

    05:08

  • Manchin says Biden-Harris is not strongest ticket for Democrats in 2024: Full interview

    33:30

  • Asa Hutchinson says Sarah Huckabee Sanders called him before Trump endorsement

    17:18

Meet the Press

Senators Booker and Blumenthal push college athletes protections: ‘College sports is in crisis’

15:16

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), a former Division I football player, and Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) join Chuck Todd to discuss a recent bipartisan bill that would establish a college athletes corporation to protect NCAA athletes, including through enforcing national policies on name, image and likeness.Nov. 18, 2023

