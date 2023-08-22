IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

UPS workers approve new contract, averting potential strike

  • Asa Hutchinson amid net negative favorability: Iowa is not ready to make a decision yet

  • Iowa poll shows Trump ranks third out of GOP candidates in net favorability

  • Sen. Tim Kaine: Florida and DeSantis are 'model' for Youngkin

  • Asa Hutchinson describes his first GOP debate strategy

  • Now is ‘not the moment’ for developers to take Maui land: HUD deputy secretary

    Third-party voters have ‘given up on Biden,’ Green Party candidate Cornel West says

    ‘If not Donald Trump, who?’: All eyes on Republican presidential debate

    07:45

  • Iowa poll respondents favor Cheney, Youngkin as Trump alternatives

    01:11

  • Full Panel: Youngkin is in a ‘good position’ to be the second choice for GOP voters

    08:48

  • Many GOP voters ‘aren’t as vocal as the Donald Trump supporters’: Full Iowa voter panel

    38:22

  • Beating Trump’s 2024 lead will be a ‘tough hill to climb,’ says Iowa pollster

    07:36

  • Trump’s lawyers agree to $200K bond in Georgia trial

    00:48

  • Could a GOP Trump opponent win Iowa? Poll respondents are divided.

    01:28

  • Iowa GOP caucusgoers split on Trump: He's 'my guy' vs. He 'caused chaos'

    00:49

    00:57

  • Meet the Press Minute: Al Gore calls for more debates in 1999

    01:03

  • Full Panel: Burgum’s answers on Meet the Press ‘a great example of a missed opportunity’

    06:29

  • Minnesota governor calls for an ethics code for presidential family members

    01:08

  • Increase in women with college degrees could help Democrats

    01:37

  • Full Legal Panel: Charges in one Trump case ‘likely’ before 2024 election, charges in all ‘unlikely’

    06:50

Third-party voters have 'given up on Biden,' Green Party candidate Cornel West says

Political activist Cornel West is seeking the Green party’s presidential nomination. West says “we need to break out of this duality,” and “try something new.”Aug. 22, 2023

    Third-party voters have 'given up on Biden,' Green Party candidate Cornel West says

