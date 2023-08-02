Trump had ‘some crazy-ass lawyers’ but ‘sought them out,’ Pence’s fmr. chief of staff says

Marc Short, former chief of staff to former Vice President Mike Pence, says former President Trump’s actions to overturn the 2020 election are “disqualifying.” He adds that Trump “bears responsibility” for posting “inflammatory” information about the vice president during the Jan. 6 riot.Aug. 2, 2023