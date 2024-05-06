IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump voters skeptical that Biden could legitimately win reelection in 2024
May 6, 202403:19

    Trump voters skeptical that Biden could legitimately win reelection in 2024

    03:19
Meet the Press

Trump voters skeptical that Biden could legitimately win reelection in 2024

03:19

Many of former President Donald Trump’s supporters across the country do not believe that President Biden could win the 2024 election without “rigging” the election in his favor, reports NBC News campaign embed Alex Tabet.May 6, 2024

