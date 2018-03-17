Connecticut bill would bar state from collecting student data from specific sub groups

A bill that would prohibit Connecticut from collecting student data broken down by specific ethnic groups, a process known as data disaggregation, under certain conditions is currently being considered in the state’s legislature.

The proposed law, known as SB 359, calls for prohibiting the collection of that student data unless required by federal law or done uniformly across the entire student population.

“I encourage that there are merits to data disaggregation, to alleviate achievement gaps, healthcare concerns and trends,” state Sen. Tony Hwang, a Republican, said in an interview. “But nonetheless, if you’re going to do that, apply that in a uniform basis. I think that’s the only fair way to approach it.”

Data disaggregation has emerged as a hot-button issue for Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPIs) in recent years.

While supporters argue that it helps reveal disparities in education and healthcare that otherwise would go unnoticed within the diverse AAPI community, opponents claim it needlessly divides ethnicities and could be used for other purposes like limiting admission to elite colleges.

Hwang said he believes the Connecticut bill is the first of its kind to disallow disaggregation unless it is applied to all racial and ethnic groups as opposed to just Asian American and Pacific Islanders.

Connecticut currently disaggregates data only for federally required demographic groups, according to testimony submitted by Dianna Wentzell, commissioner of the state’s Department of Education.

The U.S. Department of Education lists those categories as American Indian or Alaska Native, Asian, black or African American, Hispanic, Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander, white, and two or more races.

Wentzell noted in her testimony that while Connecticut collects information for federal grant purposes about whether a student is an immigrant, it does not collect information about national origin for immigrant students.