Fraternity fined, sentenced to probation in 2013 Baruch College hazing death

The sentence comes after Pi Delta Psi Inc. was convicted in late November on criminal charges, including aggravated assault and involuntary manslaughter, in the death of Chun Hsien "Michael" Deng, an 18-year-old at Baruch College in Manhattan who was pledging to the fraternity when he died.

Blindfolded and wearing a backpack, Deng was forced to walk in the backyard in the early morning hours through a line of fraternity members who allegedly pushed, shoved and tackled him in an attempt to bring him down, court records show.

Judge Margherita Patti-Worthington, of the Court of Common Pleas of Monroe County, also imposed a $112,500 fine on Pi Delta Psi, the maximum allowable by law, according to Kimberly A. Metzger, a prosecutor with the Monroe County Office of the District Attorney.

Metzger said she had asked for 20 years probation, but were satisfied with the sentence.

“I think the judge really took her time with contemplating what was the most appropriate sentence, and so we have no objection to what she’s done here,” Metzger said.

The probation sentence requires Pi Delta Psi to pay off the fine and associated cost of prosecution within five years, Metzger said.

In addition to being barred from conducting business in Pennsylvania while on probation, Pi Delta Psi must also give written notice 60 days from Monday of its conviction and sentence to all colleges and universities across the country where it currently has or has ever had a chapter, associate chapter or colony, or where they plan to host or establish them, Metzger said.

Michael Deng poses with his father in an undated photo. Courtesy Douglas Fierberg

Deng’s mother submitted a written statement to the court ahead of the sentencing, according to Metzger; his family was not present in court Monday.

A phone message left for an attorney representing Pi Delta Psi Inc. Monday morning was not immediately returned.

The Associated Press reported that the fraternity’s attorney, Wes Niemoczynski, said Pi Delta Psi plans to appeal the conviction and accused the district attorney’s office of seeking to destroy the fraternity.

“They’re asking for a death penalty,” he said ahead of Monday’s sentencing.

Four Pi Delta Psi members are also expected to be sentenced Monday afternoon after pleading guilty to manslaughter as accomplices and hindering apprehension. Theycould face 22 to 36 months in prison, NBC New York has reported. A total of 37 individual defendants were charged in the case.

Deng was pledging to Pi Delta Psi when he died during a December 2013 retreat at a rented house in the Poconos, around 96 miles west of New York City.

The hazing was part of a violent ritual known as the "glass ceiling."

Deng fell several times and suffered multiple blows to his body, including his head, according to a forensic pathologist, court documents state. A grand jury presentment said he was brought into the living room, but wasn’t driven to a hospital for at least an hour.

An autopsy showed Deng died of complications of traumatic brain injury, and the delay in treatment, the forensic pathologist said, significantly contributed to his death, according to court documents.

Last January, fraternity member Ka-Wing Yuen was the first of 37 individual defendants sentenced in the case. Yuen, 25, pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to hinder apprehension by evidence tampering, a third-degree felony, and conspiracy to commit hazing, a misdemeanor.

He was given five years probation, ordered to complete 100 hours of community service, and pay a $1,000 fine.

Metzger said 30 individual defendants in November entered guilty pleas and were all sentenced to probation, ranging from six to 36 months.

Former national fraternity president Andy Meng, brother of U.S. Rep. Grace Meng (D-N.Y.), was given the harshest punishment of 36 months probation, according to Metzger.

Deng’s family has also filed a lawsuit against the fraternity.

