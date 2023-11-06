Rupi Kaur rejects Biden administration's Diwali invite over its response to Gaza

Canadian poet Rupi Kaur says she's rejecting a Diwali party invitation from the Biden administration over its handling of the Israel-Hamas war.

"I'm surprised this administration finds it acceptable to celebrate Diwali, when their support of the current atrocities against Palestinians represent the exact opposite of what this holiday means to many of us," she wrote in a statement posted to her social media accounts. “I refuse any invitation from an institution that supports the collective punishment of a trapped civilian population."

As a Sikh woman, the "Milk and Honey" author said the holiday, known as Bandi Chhor Divas in the Sikh faith, makes her reflect on "what it means to fight for freedom against oppression."

She implored other South Asians in the U.S. to do the same and hold the Biden administration accountable in the wake of Gaza's civilian death toll, which has now passed 10,000.

Though Biden has not endorsed growing calls for a cease-fire, he did advocate for a "pause" to aid in the release of Israeli and American hostages being held in Gaza.

Vice President Kamala Harris, who is hosting the Diwali event on Wednesday, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"As a community, we cannot remain silent or agreeable just to get a seat at the table. It comes at too high a cost to human life," she said. "The privilege we lose from speaking up is nothing compared to what Palestinians lose each day because this administration rejects a ceasefire."

Kaur, 31, called on her followers to sign petitions, join boycotts and attend protests in support of a cease-fire.

"When a government's actions dehumanize people anywhere in the world, it is our moral imperative to call for justice," she wrote.