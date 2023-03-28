Body camera footage shows moment police confront, fire at Nashville shooter

Body camera footage released Tuesday morning by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department shows the moment police officers Rex Engelbert and Michael Collazo confronted and fired at the shooter at The Covenant School.

After searching classrooms and an office on the first floor, the officers rush up a stairwell and move down two long hallways before confronting shooter Audrey Hale, 28, who stands under a large window in what appears to be an atrium.

Engelbert's body camera footage shows him confronting the shooter from a corner diagonally across from the window.

Someone yells, “reloading,” and Engelbert immediately shoots multiple rounds toward the shooter.

The shooter is seen collapsing to the ground.

Someone yells, "clear."

Collazo yells, "move, move," and he and at least one other officer positioned nearby then move closer to the shooter, with Engelbert following behind.

As they approach the shooter, Collazo warns, "watch out, watch out."

Collazo then fires multiple rounds at the shooter before yelling, "stop moving, stop moving."

Another officer yells, “get your hand away from the gun.”

The video ends just after Collazo yells, "suspect down, suspect down."

Part of the shooter’s body is blurred on the footage, though it is visible on the ground. A broken window is also visible behind them.

The edited footage is combined in a video just over six minutes long.