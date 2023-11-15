Marine accused in sex assault of missing minor who was found in barracks will face court-martial

A Marine charged with sexual assault after a missing 14-year-old girl was found at his barracks will face a court-martial, a spokesman for the 1st Marine Logistics Group said.

Pfc. Avery L. Rosario was detained in June after the girl was found at Camp Pendleton in California. He was charged by military prosecutors in August of sexual assault of a minor.

Rosario’s legal defense has said that he met the girl on Tinder and that her profile said she was 21.

Two charges were referred to a general court-martial by Brigadier General Andrew M. Niebel, the commanding general of the 1st Marine Logistics Group, a spokesman group said.

Rosario is expected to appear before the court martial Thursday, Capt. Virginia Burger, communications director for the logistics group said.

The girl was found at Camp Pendleton, which is near Oceanside, on June 28, more than two weeks after her grandmother reported her missing to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, officials said.