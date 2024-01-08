U.S. launches lunar lander and 'Beef' makes history at Golden Globes: Morning Rundown

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

What Mexico wants out of negotiations to curb the flow of migrants to the U.S. The missing door plug that detached midflight from an Alaska Airlines plane has been found. Plus, history is made at the Golden Globes.

Here’s what to know today.

Biden is asking for Mexican help to stop the record surge of migrants. Here’s what Mexico wants in return.

Immigrants waiting to be processed at a US Border Patrol transit center, after crossing the border from Mexico at Eagle Pass, Texas on Dec. 22, 2023. Chandan Khanna / AFP via Getty Images

The Biden administration is leaning on Mexico to curb the record flow of migrants crossing into the United States, but Mexico has its own lists of asks for the U.S., say officials from both governments familiar with the discussions.

Mexican President López Obrador called on the U.S. to approve a plan that would deploy $20 billion to Latin American and Caribbean countries, suspend the U.S. blockade of Cuba, remove all sanctions against Venezuela and grant at least 10 million Hispanics living in the U.S. the right to remain and work legally.

All of those are extremely tall demands of an administration headed into a re-election campaign that may hinge on how firmly Biden is able to get control of the southern U.S. border, which saw a record 300,000 migrants processed by Customs and Border Protection in December.

Negotiations over border security between Republicans and Democrats continue into their second month with no clear breakthrough. And previous measures taken by the Biden administration to stem the migrant surge have led to only temporary dips in the numbers. Mexico brings major leverage to negotiations, as Biden needs their help to fix a problem driving down his poll numbers, said three U.S. officials.

‘Succession,’ ‘Oppenheimer’ win big at the Golden Globes

Getty Images; AP

The 2024 Golden Globes were handed out Sunday night with “Oppenheimer” winning the night with five awards, including the top prize of best drama. Christopher Nolan won for his direction of the film.

Lily Gladstone, Paul Giamatti, Emma Stone, Robert Downey Jr., Jeremy Allen White, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Ayo Edebiri, Kieran Cullkin, Ali Wong, Steven Yeun and Matthew Macfadyen were among the winners in the acting categories.

On the television front, HBO’s “Succession” received four awards, winning best television drama for the third year in a row

Read our coverage from last night here.

Missing door plug from Alaska Airlines found in a backyard

National Transportation Safety Board via AP

The missing door plug that could reveal why it deatched from a plane midflight has been found in the backyard of a Portland, Oregon resident, officials said.

After the end of a news conference in which National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy laid out the probe’s status, she returned to give a piece of positive news: “I’m excited to announce that we found the door plug,” she said.

Identifying the resident who sent two photos of the item to the NTSB only as Bob, a schoolteacher, she said, “Thank you, Bob.”

Read the full story here.

More on the Alaska Airlines accident:

Congress reaches a deal on how much to spend for 2024 as shutdown deadline nears

House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced a deal on how much the U.S. government will spend in the new year, a significant step toward avoiding a shutdown. “The bipartisan topline appropriations agreement clears the way for Congress to act over the next few weeks in order to maintain important funding priorities for the American people and avoid a government shutdown,” Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, both New York Democrats, said in a statement.

The deal would establish an overall spending level of $1.59 trillion in fiscal year 2024, reflecting the bipartisan budget deal struck last year by President Joe Biden and then-Speaker Kevin McCarthy. But while the agreement on a “topline” spending level breaks a logjam that had stalled the process, it doesn’t necessarily extinguish the shutdown threat as the first of two deadlines nears on Jan. 19.

Deputy learned of defense secretary’s hospitalization 2 days after taking over his duties

After being admitted to the hospital last week, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin transferred responsibility to Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks on Tuesday. But Hicks, who was on vacation, was not informed about his hospitalization until Thursday, a senior defense official told NBC News. Austin transferred “certain operational responsibilities that require constant secure communications capabilities” to Hicks on Tuesday afternoon, said the Pentagon press secretary, Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder.

Austin on Saturday said he understood “the media concerns about transparency and I recognize I could have done a better job ensuring the public was appropriately informed. I commit to doing better. But this is important to say: this was my medical procedure, and I take full responsibility for my decisions about disclosure.”

Lawmakers also appear poised to raise questions about Austin’s transparency on the matter when they return from winter recess next week.

Al Jazeera journalist loses third child in the war

Palestinian civilians “must not be pressed to leave Gaza,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said on his fourth diplomatic trip to the Middle East since the war began. Blinken said that the killing of a prominent Palestinian journalist’s son in an Israeli strike was “an unimaginable tragedy.” Al Jazeera’s Gaza bureau chief, Wael Dahdouh, vowed to continue reporting despite the death of his son Hamza, also a reporter, and the earlier loss of his two other children, along with his wife and many other relatives, earlier in the war.

Intense clashes took place over the weekend on Israel’s border with Lebanon, where the Israeli military warned of “another war” with the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah. Follow live updates here.

Politics in Brief

Trump investigations: Donald Trump’s latest legal battle will take place in a Washington courtroom Tuesday. Here’s what to know.

Ohio Senate primary: Rep. Jim Jordan endorsed the Trump-backed Bernie Moreno in Ohio’s Republican Senate primary. The winner will face Democrat Sherrod Brown in the 2024 election.

State of the Union address: Advisers grappling with President Biden’s low poll numbers see the State of the Union as a chance to make a case for the president's re-election.

Election 2024: Rep. Elise Stefanik, a Donald Trump ally and member of House Republican leadership, said she wouldn’t commit to certifying the 2024 election results on NBC’s “Meet the Press.

Michigan Republicans: Nearly all Michigan state Republican committee members voted to remove Kristina Karamo as state party chairperson after months of infighting and slow fundraising raised concerns.

In Case You Missed It

