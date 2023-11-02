George Santos survives expulsion vote and Bobby Knight dies: Morning Rundown

President Joe Biden said he supports a pause in the Israel-Hamas war. What to know about eyedrops after the FDA's warnings. Plus, Rep. George Santos survives a bipartisan effort to expel him from the House.

Biden calls for a pause in the Israel-Hamas war ‘to get the prisoners out’

Joe Biden said a pause was needed in the Israel-Hamas war during a campaign reception yesterday in Minnesota, where a protester said she wanted the president to call for a cease-fire.

“I think we need a pause,” Biden said in response to a question from the protester, who identified herself as Rabbi Jessica Rosenberg. Asked to clarify what a pause meant, Biden said, “A pause means give time to get prisoners out. Give time.”

Biden said last week that the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza needed to “increase” after Secretary of State Antony Blinken said “humanitarian pauses must be considered” so food, water, medicine and other essential assistance can flow into Gaza.

Interest rates stagnate as Fed keeps tabs on inflation

Interest rates will remain in the range of 5.25% to 5.50%, at least until the Federal Reserve meets again, as officials wait to see how inflation rates may change. Interest rates have not been kept at the same level since March 2022.

One expert explained a possible reason for the decision. “The rise in long-term interest rates in recent months has had the same desired effect of monetary tightening, effectively doing some of the Fed’s dirty work for them,” said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst for the financial company Bankrate. The Fed made a similar point in its statement yesterday.

Inflation, meanwhile, is gradually falling, but it’s still not clear whether it’s coming down fast enough or if it will reach the 2% annual level the Fed said it wants to see.

Are eyedrops safe? What to know about the FDA’s warnings

This week, the FDA cautioned consumers against using 27 different kinds of eyedrops after inspectors discovered bacteria in the facility used to manufacture them. The warning follows two others this year, leading some to wonder if any eyedrops safe to use. The short answer is no, but there are certain precautions you can take in order to ensure safety. One tip: Don’t use generic brands, experts advise. Here’s what else to know.

Bobby Knight dies at 83

Bobby Knight, the legendary Indiana University coach and member of the Basketball Hall of Fame known for his intensity on the court, has died at the age of 83, his family said.

Knight first played for the Ohio State Buckeyes, where the team captured the 1960 NCAA championship. From 1971 to 2000, he coached the Indiana Hoosiers. The team won three NCAA championships. His coaching accomplishments also included leading the 1984 U.S. men’s Olympic basketball team to a gold medal. Read more about his life and legacy.

Politics in Brief

Trump fraud trial: Donald Trump Jr. is expected to take the witness stand again today to testify in the $250 million civil fraud trial against the Trump family and their company. In the first day of testimony, Trump Jr. outlined his responsibilities at the Trump Organization and at times seemed relaxed on the witness stand.

Santos scandal: Rep. George Santos easily survived a bipartisan effort to expel him from the House of Representatives, even though he’s admitted to lying about his background and was indicted on federal fraud charges.

2024 election: Donald Trump allies in Florida are organizing an effort to flip Republican lawmakers in the state from Ron DeSantis endorsers to Trump.

Spending fight: The Senate passed a trio of government funding bills yesterday with broad bipartisan support, a move that some senators hope will pressure the Republican-controlled House to change course ahead of a Nov. 17 deadline.

Military promotions blockade: A group of Senate Democrats launched efforts to sidestep Alabama Rep. Tommy Tuberville’s hold on hundreds of high-level military promotions.

Staff Pick: ‘This land is ours’

In Ain Ebel — a Christian village of about 1,500 people only a few miles from Lebanon's border with Israel, where deadly clashes have been escalating — the majority of women and children have fled while the adult men stay behind. The men who remain say they're here to protect their homes from thieves. But they also worry that leaving their homes could mean the loss of the region's only bastion of Christian identity. Foreign correspondent Matt Bradley and producer Ziad Jaber's intimate portrait captures the threat the ongoing war has on a town fighting to preserve its past. — Elizabeth Robinson, newsletter editor

In Case You Missed It

