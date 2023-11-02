IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Israel-Hamas war live updates: Biden calls for humanitarian pause

More Americans were expected to leave Gaza today through the Rafah border crossing with Egypt after a deal to allow foreign passport holders and injured civilians out.
What we know

  • President Joe Biden said last night that a "pause" was needed in the Israel-Hamas war to allow more time to get hostages out.
  • While there was no sign of such a deal being struck, a breakthrough at the Rafah border has seen the first foreign nationals and injured civilians make it out of the Gaza Strip and into Egypt. The crossing was opened yesterday after Egypt, Hamas and Israel agreed that up to 500 people may cross daily.
  • Israel's ground offensive in Gaza continues, while its repeated strikes on a densely populated refugee camp have drawn widespread condemnation and fueled new anger about the civilian cost of its expanding military operation.
  • More than 1.4 million people have now been displaced in Gaza, where Palestinian health officials say more than 8,700 people have been killed. In Israel, 1,400 people were killed in the Hamas attack, and 240 are being held hostage.
  • NBC News’ Richard Engel, Raf Sanchez, Kelly Cobiella, Josh Lederman, Matt Bradley, Ellison Barber, Meagan Fitzgerald, Jay Gray, Hala Gorani, Chantal Da Silva and Alexander Smith are reporting from the region.
Biden, interrupted by protester calling for cease-fire, backs pause

Christopher Cicchiello

At a campaign event in Minnesota today, Biden was interrupted by a protester calling for a cease-fire in Gaza.

Just as Biden was explaining how the deadly rally by white supremacists and neo-Nazis in Charlottesville, Virginia, inspired him to run for office again, he was interrupted.

“Mr. President, you care about Jewish people. As a rabbi, I need you to call for a cease-fire right now,” said a woman who later identified herself to NBC News as Rabbi Jessica Rosenberg. Rosenberg is part of the activist group Jewish Voice for Peace.

The crowd tried to drown her out, but Biden addressed Rosenberg: “I think we need a pause.”

Crowds gather at the Rafah border to cross into Egypt

Max Butterworth

Hundreds more people with foreign passports, including Americans, were expected to make it out of Gaza today. Crowds were gathering this morning at the border crossing as they wait for permission to leave.

Palestinians with dual citizenship wait for permission to leave Gaza, at the Rafah border crossing with Egypt
Palestinians with dual citizenship walk as they wait for permission to leave Gaza at the Rafah border crossing on Nov. 2, 2023.Ibraheem Abu Mustafa / Reuters
