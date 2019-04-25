April 25, 2019, 8:02 PM UTC By Minyvonne Burke

Maze frontman Frankie Beverly was just as surprised — and happy — as Beyoncé's fans were when she included a rendition of the group's 1981 song "Before I Let Go" on her new live album.

"She's done so much, this is one of the high points of my life," said Beverly, who wrote the song for the band and is the lead singer on the original track.

He told Billboard magazine that he's great friends with Beyoncé but was initially unaware of her plans to add the song as a bonus track on her "Homecoming" album, which was released the same day as her Netflix documentary on her groundbreaking 2018 Coachella performance.

Beyonce performs at Coachella in 2018 in a still from Netflix's "Homecoming." Courtesy of Parkwood Entertainment

A few weeks before the documentary dropped on April 17, Beverly said Beyoncé's team called him and played him her cover.

"I was blown away. It's a blessing," the 72-year-old singer said.

Beverly's song — about a relationship coming to an end — has become an R&B classic beloved by generations and is a staple in the black community. Beyonce's version has also become a hit, leading to the #BeforeILetGoChallenge where fans upload videos to social media of themselves dancing to the track.

"Other people have done my songs, but the way she did this was in a class of its own," Beverly said. "She's done something that has affected my life."