Bronny James set to return to the court for first time after cardiac arrest in July

Bronny James, the son of NBA legend LeBron James, is making his return to the University of Southern California basketball court just over four months after he collapsed during a workout in the same gym.

James and his team will face off against California State University, Long Beach this afternoon at the Galen Center at USC.

James collapsed on the Galen Center court in July in what turned out to be a cardiac arrest, prompting him to be rushed to the hospital, followed by a three-day stay.

The cardiac arrest was caused by a congenital heart defect, a family spokesperson said in August. The spokesperson said the condition wouldn’t keep the rising star from his upcoming basketball career.

Evaluation by his doctors found the probable cause of the cardiac arrest was “an anatomically and functionally significant congenital heart defect which can and will be treated,” a spokesperson for the James family said in a statement in August.

He was cleared to make a full return to basketball on Nov. 30. He was awaiting a final evaluation from the USC staff before he could return to team practices and then games.

James had missed part of his freshman season at USC, for which there were high hopes of a budding basketball career.