IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Donald Trump says he won't testify in his own defense in fraud case after all

Bronny James set to return to the court for first time after cardiac arrest in July

The son of LeBron James was cleared to return to the court last month. He’s set to play in the same gym where he collapsed in July.
Image: Bronny James
Bronny James, No. 6, of the USC Trojans warms up prior to the game against the Long Beach State 49ers at Galen Center on Dec. 10 in Los Angeles.Katelyn Mulcahy / Getty Images
By Rebecca Cohen

Bronny James, the son of NBA legend LeBron James, is making his return to the University of Southern California basketball court just over four months after he collapsed during a workout in the same gym.

James and his team will face off against California State University, Long Beach this afternoon at the Galen Center at USC.

James collapsed on the Galen Center court in July in what turned out to be a cardiac arrest, prompting him to be rushed to the hospital, followed by a three-day stay.

The cardiac arrest was caused by a congenital heart defect, a family spokesperson said in August. The spokesperson said the condition wouldn’t keep the rising star from his upcoming basketball career.

Evaluation by his doctors found the probable cause of the cardiac arrest was “an anatomically and functionally significant congenital heart defect which can and will be treated,” a spokesperson for the James family said in a statement in August.

He was cleared to make a full return to basketball on Nov. 30. He was awaiting a final evaluation from the USC staff before he could return to team practices and then games.

James had missed part of his freshman season at USC, for which there were high hopes of a budding basketball career.

Rebecca Cohen

Rebecca Cohen is a breaking news reporter for NBC News.