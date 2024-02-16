IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Feb. 16, 2024, 6:03 PM UTC
U.S. news

2 juveniles charged in Kansas City Chiefs parade shooting

The juveniles are being held at a juvenile detention center on gun-related and resisting arrest charges.
Law enforcement respond to a shooting at Union Station during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII victory parade on Wednesday in Kansas City, Mo.David Eulitt / Getty Images
By Minyvonne Burke

Two juveniles have been charged in connection to a shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade that left one person dead and 22 others injured, officials said Friday.

The juveniles were charged Thursday and are being held at a juvenile detention center on gun-related and resisting arrest charges, the 16th Judicial Circuit Court of Missouri Jackson County Family Court Division said in a statement.

The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, next to Union Station, where the parade had ended and the rally was held.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

