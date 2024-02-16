2 juveniles charged in Kansas City Chiefs parade shooting

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Two juveniles have been charged in connection to a shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade that left one person dead and 22 others injured, officials said Friday.

The juveniles were charged Thursday and are being held at a juvenile detention center on gun-related and resisting arrest charges, the 16th Judicial Circuit Court of Missouri Jackson County Family Court Division said in a statement.

The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, next to Union Station, where the parade had ended and the rally was held.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.