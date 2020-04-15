7 people charged for violating coronavirus orders with catered party in New Jersey

Police in Lakewood, New Jersey, once again had to break up a large gathering that violated the state's order against social gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic.
On Sunday, seven people from New York were charged after authorities were alerted that a catered party was being held in the backyard of a home in Lakewood, near the Jersey Shore.
Children and adults were at the party and a bouncy castle had been set up in the yard, according to a release by Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal's office. A long table had also been set up with a tablecloth, chairs, utensils and plates.
A chef and two waiters were catering the event, the attorney general said.
Six people were charged with child neglect. Grewal's office identified them as Brooklyn, New York natives Mendel Steiner, 27, Dina Endzweig, 26, Johnathan Schick, 31, Hindy Schick, 32, Ephraim Weiss, 31, and Chaya Weiss, 29.
All of them, in addition to Israel Goldenberg, 23, were charged with violating the emergency orders. Goldenberg is from Monsey, New York.
Also in Lakewood, the owner and manager of a toy store on Monday were charged after police found at least 50 people outside the establishment.
Police said the parking lot of Toys4U was full and there were 10 cars parked in the fire lane in front of the store.
"Customers were not social distancing or wearing masks," the release stated. "There were 10 employees in the store who were not social distancing. Only three wore masks."
The owner of the toy store, Yossi Itzkowitz, and the manager, Tzvi Blau, were charged with violating the emergency orders.
Gov. Phil Murphy issued a stay-at-home order and closed all nonessential businesses on March 21. Under the order, all gatherings including weddings, in-person services and parties, are canceled until further notice.
In recent weeks, police in Lakewood have shut down several large gatherings that violated the governor's order including an engagement party and a funeral.